Pune News
pune news

Cong-NCP allege corruption in tendering process

Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) made allegations that the drainage line and sewage treatment work in merged 11 villages are going to be carried out in the interest of contractors only
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:53 PM IST
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre and Congress leader Aba Bagul raised this issue, both Congress and NCP leaders blamed that though these villages are spread around the city and at different locations, under the pressure of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) the contract had been allocated to only one contractor.

If the PMC would allow many contractors to participate in this work and do its decentralisation, there would be more competition and the PMC would be able to save some cost, but by keeping the contractor in mind, the terms and conditions are fixed for the tender.

