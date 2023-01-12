Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress flays PMC tender process

Congress flays PMC tender process

Published on Jan 12, 2023 11:08 PM IST

The Pune municipal commissioner had recently scrapped the tender for road tarring after allegations from the opposition parties

The Pune municipal commissioner had recently scrapped the tender for road tarring after allegations from the opposition parties
ByHT Correspondent

The Congress party has criticised the municipal administration for not following norms while inviting tenders for road repair project.

The Pune municipal commissioner had recently scrapped the tender for road tarring after allegations from the opposition parties. They alleged that some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were forcing the civic administration to frame terms and conditions and approve the tender for their contractor.

Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde has written to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar stating that while the administration has taken action post allegations, instead of scrapping the tender process, it should consider other eligible contractors.

A civic official on condition of anonymity said, “The tender process was scrapped after receiving allegations. There was no point to allot it to the second lowest as it would have invited legal issues.”

