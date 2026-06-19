Congress leader moves CCI against PMC over 700 crore waste management tender

Alleging irregularities and anti-competitive provisions in a ₹700 crore solid waste management tender floated by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Congress leader Arvind Shinde has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI), seeking an inquiry into the bidding process.

The complaint comes amid an ongoing controversy over PMC’s waste management contracts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Shinde filed a complaint before the CCI in New Delhi on Tuesday against the tender issued by PMC solid waste management department on June 15.

In the complaint, Shinde alleged that several tender conditions have been framed to favour a particular contractor, restricting competition and undermining transparency in the procurement process. He claimed that the eligibility criteria and other provisions are discriminatory and could prevent otherwise qualified bidders from participating.

Shinde urged the CCI to examine whether the tender violates fair competition norms and confers an undue advantage on a select company.

The complaint comes amid an ongoing controversy over PMC’s waste management contracts. Earlier this year, concerns were raised over an alleged move to award a waste-processing contract worth nearly ₹700 crore to private firm Bhumi Green Energy without a competitive bidding process.

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{{^usCountry}} Shinde said he had flagged concerns about the proposed tender through letters to the municipal commissioner on March 20, April 9 and May 12. He claimed that PMC’s vigilance department, in a report dated May 18, identified 14 deficiencies and procedural lapses in the proposed tender process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shinde said he had flagged concerns about the proposed tender through letters to the municipal commissioner on March 20, April 9 and May 12. He claimed that PMC’s vigilance department, in a report dated May 18, identified 14 deficiencies and procedural lapses in the proposed tender process. {{/usCountry}}

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“The vigilance department had highlighted several shortcomings in the tender conditions. Additional municipal commissioners had also raised objections through separate communications. Despite this, the tender was issued without addressing key concerns,” Shinde said.

PMC officials were unavailable for comment.