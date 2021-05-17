Congress leader, Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav dies due to post-Covid complications

PUNE Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav died on Sunday due to post-Covid complications, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said. Satav was 46.

A member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Satav breathed his last at 5am, four days after he was diagnosed with a fresh infection of the Cytomegalovirus, Tope said. The last rites will be conducted on Monday morning, his family members said.

Satav had earlier contracted SARS-CoV-2 for which he was undergoing treatment at Jehangir Hospital. “Satav became RT-PCR negative on May 9. However, he succumbed to secondary pneumonia with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome,” the hospital stated in a statement.

“He had recovered from Covid-19 and was taking some immunosuppressant drugs. He later developed a fresh infection due to which he had fibrosis in the lungs. Despite the best efforts of the doctors, he succumbed to the infection,” Tope said.

Cytomegalovirus is a common virus that can cause complications for people with a weakened immune system.

Satav was admitted to Jehangir hospital on April 23, a day after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Due to some complications, he had to be shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and was on ventilator support. Last week, Satav recovered and tested negative for Covid-19. However, the fresh infection led to deterioration in his health, resulting in him being put on ventilator support again.

“It’s very sad news. He was very close to me. I was in Pune to visit [him at the] hospital and enquire about his health. However, I lost my friend at around 5am,” said Tope. According to another Maharashtra minister, Vishwajeet Kadam, Satav’s lungs were heavily infected due to infection, which made it difficult for doctors.

Senior leaders, including those from his party, paid their condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence message tweeted: “Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters.”

Hailing from Hingoli, which he represented in the Lok Sabha between 2014 and 2019, Satav was considered a close associate of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“I’’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of Congress. It’s a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Maharashtra Congress leaders said Satav’’s death is an irreparable loss. The NCP and Shiv Sena also expressed shock at his demise. NCP president Sharad Pawar said Satav’s death was shocking. Pawar described him as a studious and aggressive leader.

Born on September 21, 1974, Satav studied at Pune’s Fergusson College and then, at the ILS Law college. Before becoming Lok Sabha MP, Satav was a legislator in the Maharashtra assembly.

In the Congress, Satav, considered a close associate of Rahul Gandhi, was in charge of party’s affairs in Gujarat, where the Congress put up a spirited fight in the last assembly elections.

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu (chairperson of the Rajya Sabha) in his condolence message tweeted: “I’m deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha member, Shri Rajiv Satav due to Covid-related complications. He was a dynamic parliamentarian and deeply committed to serving the people.”

