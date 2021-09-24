Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Congress MLC Ranpise dies in Pune
pune news

Congress MLC Ranpise dies in Pune

PUNE Congress' member of the legislative council (MLC) in Maharashtra Sharad Ranpise (72), passed away on Thursday in a private hospital in Pune
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Congress MLC Ranpise dies in Pune. (HT)

PUNE Congress’ member of the legislative council (MLC) in Maharashtra Sharad Ranpise (72), passed away on Thursday in a private hospital in Pune.

Final rites would be performed on Friday morning at the Koregaon Park crematorium.

Ranpise started his political carrier from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Later, he got elected as a MLA. For the last three terms he has represented the Congress party as an MLA.

All Congress party leaders and leaders from other parties expressed their condolences. Ranspise was a key figure in the city unit of the Congress party.

