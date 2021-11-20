Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Congress, NCP and other organisations in Pune celebrate repeal of farm laws

The Congress and NCP termed it as farmers’ victory and celebrated the Centre’s move in front of their respective offices
Many other organisations, including Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Kamgar Sanghatana, Sanyukt Kruti Samiti and Jan Andolnachi Sangarsh Samiti also celebrated the Centre’s decision to repeal the farm laws. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and various organisations on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to withdraw three farm laws.

The Congress and NCP termed it as farmers’ victory and celebrated the Centre’s move in front of their respective offices.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to withdraw the three farm laws. It is a welcome move.”

Congress MLA Mohan Joshi said, “It is a victory for farmers. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned that one day, the government would need to withdraw all these three laws and it has become a reality.”

Many other organisations, including Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Kamgar Sanghatana, Sanyukt Kruti Samiti and Jan Andolnachi Sangarsh Samiti also celebrated the Centre’s decision to repeal the farm laws.

