Congress Pune unit president Ramesh Bagwe resigns from post

In keeping with the party’s ‘one party, one post’ policy, Congress Pune unit president Ramesh Bagwe resigned from his post on Friday evening. The party had decided ‘one party, one post’ policy during a three-day mega brainstorming conclave in Rajasthan last month.

Along with Bagwe, party’s state unit secretary Abhay Chajjed and Rohil Tilak submitted their resignations to Congress state unit president Nana Patole.

Bagwe said, “Currently, I hold the post of vice-president at the state level. I worked as the city unit president for six years. So, I have submitted my resignation.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the local body elections, Congress leaders have started lobbying to get the city unit president post. The party leaders had demanded to change the city unit president as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had changed their city unit presidents a few months ago and have given a chance to young leaders.