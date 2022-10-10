Home / Cities / Pune News / Construction of new flyover at Pune varsity chowk begins

Construction of new flyover at Pune varsity chowk begins

Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:54 PM IST

Finally, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) started work on the construction of the new multilevel flyover at Savitribai Phule University chowk on Monday

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) started work on the construction of the new multilevel flyover at Savitribai Phule University chowk on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) started work on the construction of the new multilevel flyover at Savitribai Phule University chowk on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
ByAbhay Khairnar

Finally, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) started work on the construction of the new multilevel flyover at Savitribai Phule University chowk on Monday. PMRDA official and in-charge of the flyover work at University chowk, Vivek Kharwadkar, said, “We have started work at the University chowk from Monday. We have started work between Cosmos bank and Firodia bungalow.”

As the old flyover at this busy chowk was erroneously constructed, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and PMRDA decided to demolish it and erect a new multilevel flyover in its place. The old flyover was demolished during the lockdown but there was no progress on the work of constructing a new flyover ever since.

The PMRDA’s original plan was to start construction of the new flyover in September but as Punekars, especially information technology professionals, were already inconvenienced due to the work at Chandni chowk, the PMC requested the PMRDA to postpone the work. Now that the extension of lanes of the bypass highway at Chandni chowk is underway, the PMRDA has finally started work on constructing the new flyover at University chowk.

While the purpose of the flyover at University chowk and other ongoing infrastructural works in the city is to ease Punekars’ daily traffic woes, it is equally true that citizens are getting stuck in traffic jams across the city due to the very same works, be it the Pune metro or 24x7 water supply or highway from Katraj to Navale bridge or Chandni chowk work.

