Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Construction work snarls traffic at Chandani Chowk
pune news

Construction work snarls traffic at Chandani Chowk

Traffic congestion at Chandini chowk has increased due to the on-going fly over work which has picked up pace since the second Covid wave erupted in the city
By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 09:49 PM IST
HT Image

Traffic congestion at Chandini chowk has increased due to the on-going fly over work which has picked up pace since the second Covid wave erupted in the city.

The construction did not have an impact on traffic initially due to the partial lockdown during the second wave, however, since restrictions have eased, commuters are facing trouble in the area.

A two-storey flyover will be constructed at Chandni Chowk to alleviate traffic congestion in the area including Chandni Chowk, Kothrud, Warje, and Baner. The bridges will be linked to Mumbai, Satara, Mulshi, and Kothrud from Chandni Chowk.

The overall project cost is 900 crore, of which 400 crore are for the construction of the flyover and 500 crore are for land acquisition.

People while going toward Kothrud via Chandini Chowk had to take precaution while taking turn as the road has become narrow due to the ongoing digging of hills.

“More than 10 giant machines work continuously. Already it is a highway and the construction noise makes things more difficult. As the work is underway, commuters are facing problems,” said Rohit Sathe, an auto rickshaw driver, Chandini chowk.

With Chandini chowk being main the main unction which connects Bavdhan, Pashan, Paud raod, Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway – commuters have to face heavy traffic congestion.

“Some alternative solution must be found by officials, every evening it is becoming difficult to move from the passage where the work is underway presently. The IT park at Hinjewadi is closed due to Covid presently, once it will opens up more congestion will occur,” said Sushas Shirke, a regular commuter from Chandini Chowk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP