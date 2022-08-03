Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Consultant to upgrade PMC’s STPs

pune news
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 11:56 PM IST
As its STPs run on old technology, the Centre has recently instructed PMC to upgrade it. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

As instructed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be appointing consultant to upgrade its nine sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar placed the proposal in front of PMC standing committee for approval. As its STPs run on old technology, the Centre has recently instructed PMC to upgrade it.

