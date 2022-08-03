Consultant to upgrade PMC’s STPs

As instructed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be appointing consultant to upgrade its nine sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar placed the proposal in front of PMC standing committee for approval. As its STPs run on old technology, the Centre has recently instructed PMC to upgrade it.

