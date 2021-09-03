Consumer forum directs coaching centre to refund 50% fees to student

The additional district consumer disputes redressal commission, Pune, has ordered FIITJEE Limited to refund ₹36,738.50 out of ₹73,477 fee which was paid for national level entrance exams, IIT advanced preparation by the student who had left the course after a few months later.

The student’s father, Pravin Thakare of Kondhwa had filed the complaint in July 2016 against FIITJEE Limited’s Swargate branch. His daughter had taken admission in August 2015 for the two-year course but she stopped classes after February 2016 as she was not interested in pursuing the said course.

Thakare had approached the institute to get a 50% refund of the fee but FIITJEE had refused citing various clauses in the undertaking and declaration. After this, he filed the complaint before the consumer court.

The forum relied on a Supreme Court judgement in which it has been stated that an institute can collect fees for one semester or one year at a time. However, FIITJEE had taken fees for two years.

The consumer forum consisting of members Anil Javalekar , Shubhangi Dunakhe and President J V Deshmukh has ordered FIITJEE Limited to refund ₹36,738.50 with 8% interest since 28 July 2016.

If the amount is not paid within 45 days, the rate of interest will be charged at 12% interest.

Besides the fee, the forum has also ordered the institute to pay ₹6,000 as litigation cost and compensation for causing mental harassment and agony.