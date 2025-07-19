Consumers raise alarm over inflated bills from smart meters

Pune: Residents have voiced their concern over high electricity bills after the installation of Time-of-Day (ToD) smart meters by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and called for immediate correction of the inflated bills. Ludhiana, India – July 23, 2021 : Shiv Kumar SDO commercial in PSPCL showing the smart electricity meters installed in Rani Jhansi road in Ludhiana on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo by Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times)

Residents of many areas have also demanded a halt to the ongoing installation of smart meters. Private companies like NCC, Adani, Monte Carlo and Jinus are handling the installation work for MSEDCL Pune circle, which began in June last year.

Residents in Keshavnagar, Sahakarnagar, Parvati-Bhekrai Nagar, Fursungi, and Uruli devachi areas have claimed that their bills have increased from ₹700- ₹2,000 earlier to ₹5,000- ₹8,000 now, leaving many middle-income households struggling to pay the inflated bills. Failure to pay the bills on time has led to disconnection threats, adding to their distress.

The irate residents have now threatened to launch a mass agitation if no action is taken on their demands. Former corporator Ganesh Dhore, Keshavnagar, said, “People who earlier received bills of ₹1,000 are now getting bills of ₹7,000- ₹14,000. How will families survive on such high electricity charges?” he asked.

MSEDCL has so far installed around 4.5 lakh ToD smart meters across Pune. Santosh Naravane, resident of Bhekrai Nagar, said, “They are forcefully replacing our old meters, claiming they are faulty. But those meters were working fine. This smart meter installation feels more like a harassment than an upgrade.”

Sanjay Girdkar, resident of Fursungi, said that according to Section 47(5) of the Electricity Act 2003, consumers have the legal right to choose their meter. “But now meters are being installed forcefully. If the system itself is corrupt, where will consumers get justice?” he questioned.

MSEDCL officials, however, claimed that the old meters were faulty and showed lower usage. Sanjay Kakade, chief engineer, MSEDCL, Pune, said, “The smart meters are of good quality and give accurate readings. They reduce manual errors and interference.”

Reacting to the accusation of inflated bills, Ramchandra Londhe, additional engineer, MSEDCL, Fursungi, said, “In cases where inflated bills have been reported, we are reviewing and correcting them.”