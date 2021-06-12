Contractor arrested for causing labourer’s death

A labour contractor was arrested, and later released on bail, for causing the death of a 50-year-old worker on a construction site in Kondhwa.

The arrested man was identified as Furkan Sakin Ahmad (30), a resident of Lakshmi Park vasti area of Wanowrie. He was later released on bail by a court.

The deceased man was identified as Amit Noormohammad Subhedar (50), a resident of Sayyed Nagar. The incident happened around 1:30 on May 25.

The man was working on installing tin sheets around the godown space used by a bakery in the locality. He was welding two sheets at the top of the sheet when he fell to his death.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Resma Subhedar (39), a resident of Sayyed nagar area of Wanowrie and wife of the deceased man.

A case under Section 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.

Police sub inspector S Sonawane of Kondhwa police station.