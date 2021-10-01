Contractor booked as falling brick kills labourer on Pune site

PUNE: An unidentified labour contractor was booked for causing the death of a construction labourer by not providing safety equipment. A brick fell on the 27-year-old woman’s head on Tuesday afternoon at a site in Santoshnagar area of Katraj, causing her death.

The deceased was identified as Anjubai Narayan Pawar, a resident of the camp set up on the construction site near Swami Samarth math in Santoshnagar, Katraj.

Around 2:15pm on Tuesday, she was walking on the site, carrying material. The site was undergoing brick and plaster work for which bricks were being transported vertically in huge quantities. One of the bricks fell from the carrier bucket and landed on the head of the victim, causing severe head injury and eventual death, according to the police.

A case under Section 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. Senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar is investigating the case.