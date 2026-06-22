Contractor-run electric buses face sharp breakdown spike

The growing number of breakdowns involving electric buses (e-buses) operated by private contractors has emerged as a major concern for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), with commuters increasingly bearing the brunt of unreliable public transport services. Despite repeated review meetings, warnings and directives issued by PMPML, the situation has shown little improvement, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of maintenance practices and the accountability of contractors entrusted with operating a large portion of the city’s bus fleet.

The increasing frequency of breakdowns has disrupted daily commuting for thousands of passengers. (FILE)

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Over the past five months, PMPML – the lifeline for nearly one million daily commuters across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) – has witnessed a sharp rise in bus breakdowns. Data reveals that contractor-operated buses, particularly e-buses, are experiencing a majority of the breakdown incidents. While PMPML-owned buses recorded 370 breakdowns in January and 412 in May, contractor-operated buses recorded 950 breakdowns in January and 2016 in May (more than double). In May alone, 2016 out of the 2,428 total breakdowns involved contractor-operated buses.

The increasing frequency of breakdowns has disrupted daily commuting for thousands of passengers. Buses breaking down mid-route often leave commuters stranded for long periods, forcing them to wait for alternate services. Office-goers frequently arrive late at work, while students face delays in reaching educational institutions. During peak hours, stalled buses on major roads also contribute to traffic congestion, further inconveniencing the public. Commuters have expressed frustration that despite repeated assurances from PMPML authorities and announcements of penalties against contractors, there has been little visible improvement on the ground.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the transport body, inadequate maintenance, delayed servicing schedules, poor upkeep of vehicles and non-compliance with contractual obligations are among the key reasons behind the rising number of breakdowns. Questions are also being raised over whether or not contractors are investing adequately in vehicle maintenance despite receiving substantial payments based on kilometres operated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the transport body, inadequate maintenance, delayed servicing schedules, poor upkeep of vehicles and non-compliance with contractual obligations are among the key reasons behind the rising number of breakdowns. Questions are also being raised over whether or not contractors are investing adequately in vehicle maintenance despite receiving substantial payments based on kilometres operated. {{/usCountry}}

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PMPML chairman Mahesh Awhad acknowledged that contractor-operated e-buses in the fleet are undergoing the highest number of breakdowns. He stated that PMPML has been closely monitoring the issue and initiating penal action against operators responsible for repeated failures. “The majority of breakdowns are being reported in e-buses operated through contractors. PMPML is imposing penalties wherever contractual violations and maintenance deficiencies are found. Our assessment has revealed that battery performance in several buses has significantly deteriorated, affecting operational reliability. We have instructed the contractors to replace batteries that have lost efficiency and ensure timely maintenance of the fleet. We expect operators to strictly comply with these directions, as uninterrupted and dependable service to passengers remains our top priority. PMPML will continue monitoring performance and take further action wherever necessary,” Awhad said.

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Passengers, however, feel that the situation has reached a breaking point. “Every day we step out not knowing whether the bus will complete the journey or stop midway. We are paying higher fares but receiving poorer service. Meetings and announcements happen regularly, but commuters are the ones suffering on the roads. PMPML needs to ensure that contractors are held accountable and that buses are properly maintained before being put into service,” said Nimish Jadhav a regular PMPML commuter.