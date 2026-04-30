Controversy over inflated tender for Balbharati–Paud Phata Road project; PMC denies claims

A controversy has erupted over the appointment of a consultant for the proposed Balbharati–Paud Phata Road project after questions were raised over the cost of a tender floated by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for obtaining environmental clearance. The proposal includes four stages of work and the total estimated cost is ₹1.51 crore. The tender amount has not been inflated, the PMC statement read. (HT FILE)

The PMC recently approved a tender worth ₹1.51 crore for appointing a consultant for the project. However, citizens and activists alleged that the earlier estimated cost for the same work was around ₹34 lakh and claimed that the amount had been significantly inflated.

Responding to the allegations, additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Diwate said there was confusion regarding the proposal. “The project involves four stages and the total cost for all stages together is ₹1.51 crore,” he said.

The proposal was placed before the standing committee for approval, following which allegations of inflated costs began circulating.

Youth Congress leader Akshay Jain criticised the civic body over the issue. “If the PMC standing committee is increasing the tender amount by nearly four times without proper clarification, it amounts to misuse of taxpayers’ money,” he said.

Amid the growing controversy, the PMC later issued a press statement clarifying its stand. “The proposal includes four stages of work and the total estimated cost is ₹1.51 crore. The tender amount has not been inflated,” the statement said.