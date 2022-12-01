Cop booked for demanding bribe

The Pune unit of the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has charged a police constable of the Pune city police and one of his accomplices with allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹30,000 from a 30-year-old complainant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ACB has identified the accused as Deepak Kshirsagar, who was attached to the Crime Branch Unit 3 and his accomplice Simon Salavi, and both of them have been arrested.

According to information received on Wednesday, the complainant’s brother operates a mobile shop. According to the complaint, the perpetrators demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh for not prosecuting him despite knowing he was allegedly involved in the sale and purchase of stolen mobile.

As per details, the constable demanded ₹40,000 on an immediate basis. The complainant approached ACB and laid a trap at the Crime Branch unit 3 office in Khadki on Wednesday morning. ACB apprehended the accused Kshirsagar while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 through Salvi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ACB has charged the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and is conducting an additional investigation. The ACB also urged people to come forward and approach them if anybody asks them for a bribe.