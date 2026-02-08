Cop suspended for concealing Bangladeshi’s illegal stay in city

The Pune police have suspended a woman constable posted at the Faraskhana Police Station for allegedly concealing information related to a Bangladeshi national staying illegally in Budhwar Peth area, officials said on Saturday. The issue surfaced after social workers active in Budhwar Peth flagged the matter to senior police officials, prompting an internal review. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The constable, identified as Manisha Pukale, is accused of failing to inform senior officers about the woman’s nationality and unlawful stay, with allegations that she accepted money to ignore the matter, sources said.

The issue surfaced after social workers active in Budhwar Peth flagged the matter to senior police officials, prompting an internal review. Following a preliminary inquiry, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale ordered the constable’s suspension, citing negligence and misconduct.

Police sources said the Bangladeshi woman had entered Pune in 2023 through an agent and had been living in the red-light area without valid documents. Recently, she approached the Faraskhana Police Station and lodged a complaint claiming she had been trafficked and forced into prostitution. Based on her statement, police registered cases against several accused, including intermediaries and brothel operators.

Senior officials said the suspension underscores the department’s stand on zero tolerance toward lapses in sensitive cases involving illegal immigration and human trafficking. Police officials said departmental action will be decided after the inquiry is completed.