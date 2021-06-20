Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Copper wire from mobile network tower stolen
pune news

Copper wire from mobile network tower stolen

The copper wire from a mobile network tower was found to have been pulled out and stolen on Saturday in Kondhwa
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:59 PM IST
The copper wire from a mobile network tower was found to have been pulled out and stolen on Saturday in Kondhwa.

The theft happened between June 9 and June 15 around 1:30pm when the employer of the company that maintains the tower found the wire missing. The stolen wires cost around 50,000, according to the police.

The tower is located in Section 7/1 near Nyati County in Mohammadwadi area of Pune. The mobile network tower of a major service provider had an electronic transfer switch. The oil inside the electronic transfer switch was spilled and the copper wire inside it was pulled out, damaging it in the process, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage of 50 or more) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station. Police sub inspector SN Khetmalas of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.

