Copper wire from mobile network tower stolen

The copper wire from a mobile network tower was found to have been pulled out and stolen on Saturday in Kondhwa.

The theft happened between June 9 and June 15 around 1:30pm when the employer of the company that maintains the tower found the wire missing. The stolen wires cost around ₹50,000, according to the police.

The tower is located in Section 7/1 near Nyati County in Mohammadwadi area of Pune. The mobile network tower of a major service provider had an electronic transfer switch. The oil inside the electronic transfer switch was spilled and the copper wire inside it was pulled out, damaging it in the process, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage of ₹50 or more) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station. Police sub inspector SN Khetmalas of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.