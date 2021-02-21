Cops: Marne will not be spared, he is evading arrest

The Pune police issued a statement that Gajanan Marne (55), the man recently booked in multiple cases for participating in a rally for his release from Taloja Jail, is evading arrest in the case registered against him at Warje Malwadi police station.

The city police also arrested six people in another case registered at Kothrud police station against Marne and around 150-200 others.

“He will not be spared. That rally was a gross violation of the rules. We have only begun the arrests now and have seized 7 luxury cars today (Saturday),” said Amitabh Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Pune.

The police statement about the case registered against him at Warje Malwadi police station claims that he is on the run from the police.

“This is a totally illegal press note. The honourable Bombay High Court has also given clear directions in media trial cases that police are not supposed to rush to issue press notes unless the matter is serious like rape or murder. In this case, a media statement is not required at all. The seizure of property is not supposed to happen either. We are going to move HC against this statement. Plus, if someone is repeatedly filing false cases against me, why will I stay at home and invite arrest?” said Advocate Vijaisinh Thombare, representing Marne.

The eight arrested men were identified as Mehbook Mortuja Mohammad Syyed (33) a resident of Hyderabad road in Solapur; Rajshekhar Yelappa Basge (26) a resident of Marunji, Hinjewadi; Jayvardhan Jaipal Birnale (24) a resident of Shivaji Chowk area in Hinjewadi; Lakshman Eknath Alhat (40) a resident of Pimpri; Sunil Dnyanoba Kamble (30) a resident of a resident of Donaje village in Haveli; Rahul Vitthal Dalvi (35) a resident of Jaibhavani nagar in Wadgaon Sheri; Dhananjay Subhash Humbir (31) a resident of Wagholi; and Kiran Vijay Majhire (30) a resident of Bhukum in Mulshi, according to a statement issued by Pournima Gailwad, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3, Pune police.

The seized cars included Toyota Land Cruiser, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Tata Nexon, KIA Seltos, Mercedes, and BMW.

According to the statement, nine others booked in a Warje Malwadi case along with Marne were identified as Pradeep Dattatray Kendre (36), Bapu Shrimant Bagal (34), Ananta Dnyanoba Kadam (37), Ganesh Namdev Hundare (39), Rupesh Krushnarao Marne (38), Sunil Namdev Bansode (40), Shrikant Sambhaji Pawar (34), and Sachin Appa Takawale (34), and Santosh Shelar.

A case under Sections 353, 188, 268, 269, 143, 149 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act, 2005; Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act; Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act, and Section 37(1)(3)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Warje Malwadi police station on the night of February 17 for the rally that was held on February 15.