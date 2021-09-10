Corporator, 11 supporters arrested for ruckus at PCMC headquarters

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Asha Shedge and eleven of her supporters for allegedly creating a ruckus inside the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) headquarters premises on Thursday afternoon.

Shedge’s supporters threw ink on the nameplate of PCMC commissioner Rajesh Patil and wrote “Dhikkar” (condemn) on the table of officer Ashok Bhalekar. An official complaint against them was lodged by Pramod Ramkrishna Nikam (54) with the Chinchwad police.

According to the Pimpri police station, the corporator and her supporters violated the Covid norms and did not protest in a democratic manner. They have been charged for offences under Sections 353 (obstructing public servant from discharging official duty) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Maharashtra Covid Regulations.

Assistant police inspector S Palande, the investigating officer in the case, said the accused did not allow the municipal commissioner to step outside his cabin for attending a video conferencing meeting. Also, they tried to rough up the security persons and policemen present on duty and obstructed them from discharging their official duties.

The police have invoked IPC 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 141 (by means of criminal force, or show of criminal force, to compel any person to do what he is not legally bound to do, or to omit to do what he is legally entitled to do), 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object ) 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).