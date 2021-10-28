Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Corporator booked in Pune in cheating case

Besides BJP corporator Dhanraj Ghogare, the other accused booked have been identified as Suresh Telang, Vinod Mane Patil and a person identified only as Guddu
The Wanowrie police, on Wednesday, booked BJP corporator Dhanraj Ghogare and three others for cheating a contractor of 3 lakh, between August 2020 and October 2021. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:04 AM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Wanowrie police, on Wednesday, booked BJP corporator Dhanraj Ghogare and three others for cheating a contractor of 3 lakh, between August 2020 and October 2021.

Besides Ghogare, the other accused have been identified as Suresh Telang, Vinod Mane Patil and a person identified only as Guddu.

The complaint has been lodged by Nikhil Ratnakat Divse.

Divse in his complaint said that he, along with his friend Vikrant Kamble, ran a firm on a partnership basis and was introduced to Ghogare who represents Ward No 25 in the PMC.

Ghogare promised him a contract and demanded 3 lakh, which he alledly paid.

Later, he did not get the work promised and asked for a refund.

The corporator and three others abused him, the FIR stated.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
