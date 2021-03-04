Corporators set up helpline centres for vaccination registration
In an effort to ease off pressure from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in registering citizens on the CoWin website, corporators have set up helpline centres in their respective wards.
After the vaccination drive began for citizens, there has been a rush at centres but due to a lack of registration, some return back without taking a dose.
Now, corporators have installed helping desks in their wards in different areas as well as in their own office to assist citizens.
The PMC has begun vaccination in their 38 hospitals. there was a technical glitch on the CoWIN portal.
Now, it has been cleared and it is working smoothly. As per the government order, citizens above 60 and those with co-morbidities above the age of 45 are eligible for Covid-19.
However, citizens have to register on the CoWIN app. However, people are rushing to PMC’s vaccine centres without registration. Therefore, the PMC has made a provision for onsite registration.
Now, corporators have come forward and installed help centres to assist people to register on the CoWIN app.
Party workers have set up a laptop, printer to provide registration print receipt to citizens
Prasanna Jagtap, local corporator of Sinhagad road areas of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, “We are helping the PMC in assisting citizens to register on the CoWIN app. We are getting a good response. People are coming to our centre to register.”
Manjusha Nagpure, BJP corporator said, “We have set up help centres. We clear their doubts and help them to register. Some people fail to register on the CoWIN app. So, our workers help them. We will take necessary documents from citizens and register their name. We also provide print outs to them to show in the vaccine centre.”
She said, “At present, there are two vaccine centres in Sinhagad road area. We are demanding two more on public demand.”
Rubal Agrawal, additional municipal commissioner of PMC said, “We have not given permission to any corporator to set up helpline centres. They can do that; it will help us.”
Shewta Galande, local corporator of BJP in Wadgaonsheri area said, “In Vimannagar, there is no PMC primary health centre. Residents have to go to Wadgaonsheri and Shastrinagar area for vaccination. We have demanded to start a temporary vaccine centre in the Vimannagar area as there are a large number of senior citizens residing there.”
“At present, we have set up a help line centre in our office to help people register and clear their doubts about vaccination,’’ she added.
Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant medical officer of PMC said, “Each centre should have to vaccinate at least 100 people. We have decided to increase centres as per the public demand. But the vaccination should be given in the hospital only. There will be no temporary vaccination centre set up as per public demand. The Central government has given guidelines about the vaccination.”
