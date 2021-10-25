Countdown to PMC polls: Traffic, lack of parking, poor water supply are Shivajinagar’s major woes

PUNE Around five decades ago when the city was largely limited to the peth areas, it used to boast two clean rivers passing through Shivajinagar.

With rapid urbanisation and the city’s inability to prevent sewage from entering the Mutha and the Mula rivers at their confluence in Sangamwadi, the Mula-Mutha today is essentially a “nullah”.

Welcome to Shivajinagar – an area that covers Ghole road, Aundh and the Kasba peth ward offices of the PMC.

Deccan, Prabhat road, Erandwane, and the University road are also part of the Sivajinagar area. The commercial development of these areas has seen traffic and a lack of parking become major civic challenges.

For other areas like and Aundh, where the population is largely the IT workforce, given its proximity to the Hinjewadi IT Park, frequent power cuts and water scarcity is a problem.

According to Anup Shitole, a 38-year-old IT professional, the traffic at Savitraibai Phule Pune University (SPPU) chowk has been a mess even when there was no flyover, after its construction and now when it has been demolished.

“After demolishing the flyover at University chowk, we believed that traffic will be smooth, but it is not happening. In fact it has only worsened,” said Shitole, a resident of the area.

The main reason for a delay in the construction of the flyover is the proposed Metro work between Shivajinagar and Hinjewadi that passes through the same stretch.

Multilevel flyover at SPPU chowk

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), which is executing the Metro project on this stretch, has already prepared a design for a multilevel flyover at SPPU chowk on Ganeshkhind road and submitted it to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The PMRDA has demanded that PMC should share some cost of this flyover, though it is getting built along a Metro line.

The flyover was demolished last year during the national lockdown with the promise of a new one to come up immediately.

The slow pace of the Metro rail project between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar may now further delay the flyover.

Residents from several areas under Shivajinagar will be beneficiaries of two other Metro lines – Swargate-Nigdi and Kothrud-Ramwadi. These two lines also pass through Shivajinagar, where a multi-modal hub is coming up and work has been expedited.

Maha-Metro plans to operationalise two stretches on these two lines by the end of this year.

Parking has been a major issue in this area, that has seen drastic commercialisation with banks and restaurants coming up in various areas in the past decade. Bylanes provide the parking which in turns causes an inconvenience to those residing there.

Sanjay Upsani, working with automobile firm and a resident of Deep Bungalow chowk said, “Traffic is the main issue here for which neither PMC nor the police have done anything. With so many youngsters flocking around on bikes and cars, the problem has intensified.”

The area has some prominent educational institutions like Fergusson College, BMCC, SPPU and the Agriculture college, besides the Pune courts, MSTRC bus stop and a railway station. Due to this, the constant inflow of people coming from other parts of city is high, which often results in traffic chaos.

Even as wards under Shivajinagar are the heart of the city, there is a mix of new and old areas, with water shortages also an issue.

With water coming in at low pressure, many have installed pumps to draw more water from the pipelines.

According to locals, areas like Model Colony, FC road, Gokhale nagar and Bopodi have been facing water problems.

Even though municipal commissioner’s official residence is in Model Colony, it has also been facing a water problem.

The water issue

On the political front, all 12 corporators representing various wards under Shivajinagar are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). These corporators have accepted that water scarcity in the heart of the city is acute.

However, the 24x7 water scheme is being cited as the solution. Citizens don’t agree.

“I live in Model Colony and water shortage is almost a daily problem here. I am doubtful about claims being made that post implementation of 24x7 water scheme, the issue will be resolved,” said Omkar Natu, 32 year old management executive working with a bank.

Besides the areas mentioned above, Bopodi, Khadki, the old Mumbai-Pune highway, Wakadewadi, Patil estate, Shivajjinagar and Deccan also fall under this constituency. Most of these areas have seen some widened footpaths and better roads.

Snehal Shah, 27-year-old medical professional said, “JM and FC roads are really good for pedestrians. At the same time there is an issue of encroachments. Also the e-toilets installed by PMC are not functioning.”

All the credit, all the blame

Credit for all projects implemented in various parts of Shivajinagar goes to the BJP, as does the blame for failed projects.

Opposition parties claim that apart from the Metro, the BJP have nothing substantial to show.

NCP leader Nilesh Nikam said, “Despite having clear mandate, BJP has failed to deliver. Some of the busiest roads fall under Shivajinagar, but in the name of ‘smart’ roads, PMC has actually reduced the carriageway leading to traffic jams.”

Congress leader Datta Bahirat, who a runner-up in the assembly elections, said, “Check the budget for each member and work carried out by them. We plan to publish a report card very soon.”

The BJP MLA and PMC corporator from the area Siddharth Shirole hits back: “During last five years, we ensured that all the mega projects have been fast tracked. All the land required for the metro project is getting handed over. Work on Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro will start on the ground by December. A consultant has been appointed for the Balbharati-Paud road project.”

Shirole points to JM road, FC road, SB road, and Aundh road, all developed as “smart roads” and claims these roads are now major attraction in the city.

