Couple accused of love jihad; NGO writes to IGR
Couple accused of love jihad; NGO writes to IGR

An inter-faith couple, awaiting a wedding date, has been subjected to social pressure by groups of people who have termed their union as “love jihad”
By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:58 PM IST
The pre-wedding notice under the Special Marriage Act, which has the couple’s names and credentials, has been shared on public online forums by those tagging it as “love jihad”.

A screenshot of the notice is being circulated on social media messaging groups, according to social workers helping the couple.

The notice is uploaded one month before the date of wedding on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), which is in public domain.

A city-based non goevrnment organisation (NGO) called Right to Love, has written to the IGR of Maharashtra to take congnisance of the situation. The letter has been submitted to the IGR of Maharahstra, Shravan Hardikar, according to Advocate Vikas Shinde, a member of the NGO.

“Even if this is one of the incidents come to light, there have been multiple such incidents where consenting adults were forced to cancel their wedding. These weddings have been prevented illegally,” read the letter submitted to Hardikar.

The couple that has known each other for 7-8 years has been facing pressure from these self-appointed moral police, according to the NGO.

The letter has also been sent to the chief minister’s office, state home pinister, and Pune city police commissioner, according to Shinde.

