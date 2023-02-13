Couple beaten, robbed at Bopdev ghat in Pune

Two unknown persons intercepted a couple at table point in Bopdev ghat and robbed them of gold chain worth ₹30,000, said police. The incident took place on Sunday.

A complaint was filed by Jhubair Allaudin Khan (24), a resident of Ashraf Nagar in Kondhwa.

Khan, who works in a private furniture manufacturing company, in his complaint mentioned that, when they were at table point at around 1:30 pm, two unknown people intercepted them and started abusing them.

Police said, when Khan was resisting them, they beat him up and snatched his gold chain and fled from the spot.

Ranjit Mohite, assistant police inspector, Kondhwa police station, said, “Unknown persons intercepted the victim and his friend and beat him up and stole his gold chain. Accused also took away the key of victim’s motorcycle so that they could not chase them.”

Mohite said, Kondhwa police have already cracked down on two gangs that are involved in robbing people at Bopdev ghat. “We have initiated a search operation against persons involved in the case,” he said.

A case has been registered at Kondhwa police station under sections 392, 341,323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.