Covid curbs to continue in Pune, stricter restrictions at tourist spots

The existing Covid-19 restrictions are set to continue next week as well. Following the weekly Covid-19 review meeting at the divisional commissioner office on Friday, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar announced that all shops, including business run by hawkers, will have to be closed at 4 pm.

He also asked the police department to strictly implement curbs at the tourist spots while stating that crowding at these places is leading to a rise in Covid-19 positivity rate.

“Shops and business run by hawkers can remain open till 4 pm only. I have instructed the police to make sure that everything is closed after 4 pm,” said Pawar.

“Also, people are crowding at the tourist spots such as Sinhagad, Lonavla, among others. Because of this, the positivity rate is increasing. Police should strictly implement the Covid norms in such areas,” said Pawar.

“The decision regarding the weekend lockdown will be taken by the state,” he added.

After the Covid-19 review meeting, Pawar emphasised the preparation of the administration for Covid-19 management but asked people to strictly follow norms.

“According to World Health Organisation (WHO), even after two vaccine doses, masks have to be used, and crowding should be avoided. Many countries are making decisions according to their policy but it has been observed that where curbs were eased heavy price had to be paid,” said Pawar.

“Centre should give relief on fuel rates”

As the fuel prices have been soaring with each passing day, Pawar demanded that the Center should give relief to common people.

Pawar made it clear that the state government is already facing revenue loss due to the Covid situation, and hence the state taxes on the fuels cannot be waived off. He demanded that the central government should waive off taxes levied by it and provide relief to the people.

“In the Covid-19 situation, the state revenue has reduced by Rs1.25 lakh crore. Huge funds have to be allocated to the public health department, medical education department, food supply department, and police department. We are giving priority to health. If we reduce state revenue, then it will affect these allocations. So the Union government should give relief on fuel rates,” said Pawar.