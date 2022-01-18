Covid ex-gratia relief: Pune district records 19,888 deaths, receives 26,000 plus applications

Pune: More than 26,000 applications have been received from Pune district on the portal launched by the authorities where the kin of Covid-19 deceased patients can apply for an ex-gratia of ₹50,000.

However, as per the data of public health department, 19,888 Covid deaths have been registered in Pune district. Of the total applications received, 8,500 have been approved and the district administration has claimed that the ex-gratia amount of ₹50,000 has been disbursed to the related accounts.

The verification process of other applications is on. According to officials, there are multiple factors behind more applications than recorded Covid deaths in the district.

“The data related to the number of Covid deaths is with the public health department. But one of the reasons is the multiple number of applications on the name of the same deceased person. In some cases, the same application has been filed from various jurisdiction limits. Once it is submitted, it is added to the application list. For the disbursement of the financial assistance, Covid deaths verified through the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are considered. In Pune district, there are 19,200 deaths due to Covid which have been verified through ICMR. Verification of these applications is a rigorous process,” said Vitthal Banote, district disaster management officer.

“As per the jurisdiction limits, the applications first go to the authorities concerned in the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and rural areas. Post verification, it is forwarded to the office of civil surgeon and later to the district disaster management authority. However, some applications cannot be immediately approved because of lack of information or other doubts. Such cases get the opportunity to present their side in scheduled hearings before the grievance redressal committee (GRC),” said Banote.

In Pune district, the approval of around 7,000 applications have been put on hold and the applicants will have to undergo a hearing before the grievance redressal committee. In the compliance of Supreme Court’s order, the state administration has asked every district administration to constitute GRC which can be approached by the next of kin of the deceased Covid patients if any problem is encountered in the ex-gratia assistance.

“These hearings will begin next week. They could not be processed because of technical issues. For example, if a Covid patient dies at home after discharge from the hospital, then ICMR number is not generated. So, such cases have to be verified. In some cases, there is the issue of identification of next of kin. Once proper documents are presented, then the process of approval is carried forward,” said Banote.

Financial relief to kin of Covid victims

Officials cite multiple number of applications on the name of the same deceased as one of the reasons for many submitted forms

Applications received for ex-gratia assistance from Pune district: 26,000

Approved applications: 8,500

Applications to undergo hearing before GRC: 7,000

Covid deaths recorded in district: 19,888

Covid deaths recorded in PMC: 9,303

Covid deaths recorded in PCMC: 3,530

Covid deaths recorded in rural parts: 7,055

Source: Public health department