Covid helpline in Pune: for children by children

Pune: To provide children information regarding the Covid-19 infections, prevention and treatment ahead of the anticipated third wave that may pose greater risks to kids, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will launch a children helpline next week.

The initiative of starting a helpline is to convey information to the children in a much simpler way under the guidance of doctors, by kids themselves.

On Thursday, the PCMC civic chief met doctors, schoolteachers and students and discussed the plan to start the helpline facility.

The administration has shortlisted 20 students who will be trained by the health department officials.

“These students will learn on how to convey information to the young listeners. They will always be assisted by doctors so that if they face any query where expert opinion is required, the latter could provide it on the spot,” said Rajesh Patil, civic chief PCMC.

The students are selected from PCMC-run and private schools.

PCMC is focusing on introducing various awareness programs ahead of the anticipated third Covid wave.

“The information about the virus will be given in different forms like Power Point slides, animated slides, and small informative videos. Teachers can also join these initiatives,” added Patil.

Majority of the students selected are from Class 8 and Class 9. The information on helpline will be given to children in English and Marathi languages.

“Children speaking to children will be an overall different experience. Although the topic is Covid, children will enjoy such informative sessions as the details will be conveyed in a much simpler way,” said Vandana Phadnis, parent of Manas, who studies in a PCMC-run school in Thergaon.

The PCMC administration has briefed students on how they will be trained regarding what questions are expected and what points are important to explain on every call.

PCMC plans to keep four students for the helpline every day on a rotational basis.

“We will soon announce how the helpline will be functional as the facility will be assisted by doctors and teachers,” said Patil.