pune news

Covid norms flouted as Punekars throng city markets, roads on weekend

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 08:02 PM IST
PUNE Even though non-essential shops were closed on the weekend, huge crowds were seen in the city, and peth areas, on Saturday, till 2pm as many ventured out for shopping.

State government order clearly stated that non-essential shops will remain close over the weekend, but there was confusion among many shop keepers.

“I went out to take a mobile cover, I did not realise, non-essential shops will be closed. I managed to get a mobile cover from the shop which was functioning partially (keeping half shutter open) at Navi peth,” said Gaurav Deshmukh, a city resident.

At Kasba peth, many were seen without face masks and flouting social distancing norms.

Manish Gaware, who has a milk shop said, “Since last week more people come out for morning walks and even for purchasing milk and other essentials. Earlier one member of the family used to come out, now the entire family is out for shopping even for essential items.”

The situation was not much different at Paud phata.

“Crowd is more than last weekend. After 3pm we will take action against people who venture out without any valid reason,” said, Tulsiram Gawari, traffic police who was on duty at Paud Phata.

At Baner, many grocery shops continued to operate while maintaining social distancing norms.

“Home deliveries orders have gone down and people have started visiting our shops like normal days,” said Sunder Sunish from Mamta Super Market.

