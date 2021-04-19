Covid patient count on O2 support increased by 1,200 in 10 days in Pune

Pune: In merely 10 days, the number of patients on oxygen support has increased by 1,208 in Pune city. There has been an exponential growth in the number of critical patients as well. According to the daily Covid report issued by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on April 9, there were 4,662 patients who were on oxygen support. The number reached 5,870 on April 18. The number of critical patients has also increased by 247 in the last 10 days. Experts say early detection of the infection can help to prevent increase in critical cases.

There has also been an increase of 6,681 in active Covid cases in PMC limits since April 9. On April 9, 49,955 active cases were reported in Pune. While on April 18, the number reached 56,636. The number of patients cured and discharged has remained around 4,500 in the last 10 days.

“Covid cases have taken a slightly worse turn. Overall, the number of positive patients has increased. Total number of people affected is very large so in that proportion patients who require oxygen support have increased. The number of patients who are on ventilators has also increased,” said Dr Dhannajay Kelkar, medical director, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

“The general observation is that people are not approaching medical establishments in the early stages. When the oxygen level drops or they start feeling uneasiness then only many are going to hospitals. It could be one of the reasons why the number of people who need oxygen has increased. The patients in Covid care centres are monitored thoroughly and referred immediately to hospitals if required. Now, more people are preferring home isolation and sometimes the developing severity of the symptoms may not be noticed,” said Rajendra Muthe, deputy commissioner (vigilance), PMC.

On April 1, there were 3,403 patients on oxygen support and 825 patients were critical. Whereas the active cases in Pune city were 35,849.

Experts emphasised the early detection of the infection and getting treatment in the early stage of. “People might not go early to hospitals. So, pneumonia is already developed. People are still avoiding visiting hospitals because they don’t want to disturb their lives. So, once pneumonia sets patients require oxygen support. Early detection is the most effective way to prevent this stage,” said Renu Bhardwaj, microbiologist and retired professor and head of the dept of Microbiology, BJ Medical College and Sassoon.

Dr HK Sale, executive director, Noble Hospital, said, “As compared to the first wave, the number of patients who require oxygen is huge in the second wave. There could be many reasons why these numbers are increasing. The requirement of liquid oxygen during last year’s peak had not touched the present figure. Families are affected severely.”