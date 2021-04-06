Covid patients given oxygen in waiting area as YCMH runs out of beds

Pune: Covid patients are being treated at the triage of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) as the hospital at Sant Tukaramnagar run by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is facing shortage of beds.

The Covid patients facing respiratory issues are made to wait at the triage area and given oxygen as per the requirement. The dean of the hospital said that the situation is better on Tuesday, but patients still have to wait for bed at the triage area where they are treated.

PCMC has been witnessing a surge in Covid cases leading to shortage of beds. As per the Covid-19 dashboard, YCMH has 440 allocated beds for Covid of which 25 are isolation beds, 360 oxygen beds, two ICU beds without ventilator and 53 ICU beds with ventilators.

As of Tuesday, only 27 isolation beds with oxygen were vacant and it was zero vacant beds till evening.

Dr Rajendra Wable, YCMH dean, said, “The situation has been the same since the past 2-3 days as there are no vacant beds. However, as a routine the triage area is used to make arrangement for patients till an oxygen bed is made available. Though the situation is better on Tuesday as we could make beds available for patients, but past days were rough. Now patients are shifted to wards as soon as beds are made available.”

As of Tuesday, PCMC has reported 1.53 lakh Covid cases of which 1.28 lakh have recovered, 2,080 declared dead and remaining are active cases. Of the total active cases, 3,804 are in hospitals while 18,747 are in home isolation. On Tuesday, PCMC’s positivity rate was about 39.03% as 2,152 new positives were reported and 5,513 samples were tested. As per the dashboard, of the 4,086 allocated beds in PCMC, only 594 are vacant.