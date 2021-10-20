Covid: Pune city reports no new death, 116 more cases on Wednesday

Pune: On Wednesday, Pune city reported no new death due to the Covid-19 infection, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and state health department both reported zero death due to the infection. This is the first in the past eight months when the city has not reported any casualty due to the infection.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol tweeted, “There is no record of Covid-19 infected deaths in Pune today. While corona infection has been brought under control in Pune Municipal Corporation, now the death toll has also come under control. Today, not a single corona infected person has died in the municipal area. This is the first time we have received this relief since February 6, 2021.”

As per the state health department reports issued on Wednesday, Pune district has reported 398 new Covid cases and one death due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,903 deaths and 7,537 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 191 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 363,896 and the death toll stood at 6,863 as one more death was reported on the day.

Pune city reported 116 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 519,933 and the death toll stood at 9,190 as no more deaths were reported on the day. PCMC reported 91 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 268,044 and the toll stood at 3,501 as no more deaths were reported.