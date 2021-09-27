Covid: Pune district reports 431 fresh cases, 4 deaths

PUNE As per state health department authorities, Pune district reported 431 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Monday. Four infection-related deaths were also reported in the district in the last 24 hours. Out of these, two deaths were reported from Pune rural and two deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

As per the state health department, the progressive count of PMC stands at 516,713 Covid-19 cases and 9,151 deaths till Monday. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 266,124 cases so far and a total of 3,495 deaths. While Pune rural has reported 357,633 cases and 6,772 deaths due to Covid.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 1,140,470 lakh Covid cases. Out of this, 1,111,460 patients have recovered and there have been a total of 19,767 deaths and 9,243 are active cases.

As per the state health department, 2,895 patients were discharged on Monday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,362,248. The recovery rate in the state is 97.26%.

Across Maharashtra, 2,432 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed on Monday and 32 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated out of 58,286,036 laboratory samples, 6,541,762 have tested positive till Monday i.e 11.22 % of patients.

Currently, 257,144 people are in home quarantine and 1,517 people are in institutional quarantine.