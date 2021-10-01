Covid: Pune district reports 624 fresh cases, four deaths

PUNE As per the state authorities, Pune district reported 624 fresh Covid positive cases on Thursday. Four Covid deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. Of these, two deaths were reported from Pune rural and two deaths were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). No deaths were reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 517,294 Covid cases and 9,156 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 266,436 cases so far, and a total of 3,498 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 358,621 total cases so far and 6,790 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,142,351 Covid cases. Of this, 1,113,162 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 19,793 deaths in the district. At present, there are 9,396 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state Health department, 3,198 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,371,728 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.27%.

Across Maharashtra, 3,063 new Covid cases were diagnosed on Thursday and 56 Covid-19 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently 245,427 people are in home quarantine and 1,423 people are in institutional quarantine.