Covid restrictions slow down Ring Road land acquisition process

The land acquisition process for the western part of the Ring Road project to be built by MSRDC has been allowed despite the Covid curbs being imposed in the state, however, it has slowed down the essential Joint Measurement Survey (JMS) procedure in the land acquisition process.

Until April 28th, JMS in seven affected villages in western parts of the Ring Road has been completed. There are 38 affected villages on the western side of the Ring Road. With this speed MSRDC’s target to complete JMS procedure before monsoon starts is likely to be missed.

The procedure of joint measurement survey started in the last week of March in western parts of the proposed ring road.

“We had aimed to complete the JMS before Monsoon starts because it is not possible to do it in that season but now, there are certain problems we are facing as the Covid cases are increasing and curbs are in place,” said Sandeep Patil sub-divisional engineer Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Patil elaborated the difficulties faced in the process.

“Land measurement is done in the farms and the isolated areas, and it is happening smoothly but to get the consensus of a village a meeting with villagers has to be conducted according to the procedure. In these it is difficult to organise it. Also, we don’t want to turn to the hard methods such as doing the measurements in police protection. As per the orders it has to be done with maximum amount of cooperation and consensus,” Patil said.

If the joint measurement survey is not completed before Monsoon, then it will resume after the season, but it surely delays the timeframe of the project. Without the completion of JMS, the monetary returns to the affected people cannot be issued. Pune district collector had also ordered the completion of land acquisition process of western part before April 30th.

“This process has to be completed to evaluate the monetary returns to be given to the villagers but as they are not sure how much they will get; they are hesitant to let us complete this procedure. We are trying to get help from the people’s representatives from concerned areas to persuade the locals,” Patil said.

Until now, MSRDC has completed JMS in seven villages which include Ghotavade,Materewadi, Ambadveth, Bhare, Kasar Amboli, Katvadi, Mordarwadi in an area of 101.0467 hectares.

The Pune Ring Road is a proposed circular outer road for the Pune Metropolitan region. The state government has given nod to land acquisition for the 173.70-km ring road project. It is to be implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The Ring Road project would require acquisition of almost 1,600 hectares of land. The total project cost of this road is ₹26,000 crore and ₹5,000 crore is estimated for land acquisition.

