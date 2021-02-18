Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers coming from Kerala: PMC

PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Thursday issued a notification making it mandatory for passengers coming from Kerala to undergo reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

“With reported rise in Covid-19 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), we need to take precautions. As Kerala is witnessing a spike in virus cases, it has been decided that commuters coming from the southern state must undergo RT-PCR test,” Kumar said, adding that the order would get executed from February 18 itself.

However, a PMC official, on condition of anonymity, said that though the civic chief has issued the instruction, no mechanism is in place for the civic administration to carry out the directive.

“Passengers can be checked at the airport, but no team has been set up at other entry points, including railway stations and highways,” he said.

Gathering for Shivaji Maharaj birth anniv celebrations limited to 100 people

The Pune civic chief has issued another notification restricting gathering of people to celebrate Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary (February 19) to 100. Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar had recently said, “Last year, citizens celebrated most of the festivals in a simple manner. Same should be followed on Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary this year because of the Covid situation.”