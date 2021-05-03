Covid second wave: Young patients in grip of ‘Happy Hypoxia’

Pune: The second Covid wave has infected many young population (0-25 years), unlike the first outbreak. Young people are reporting lung infections and suffering from “Happy Hypoxia”, a condition where the patient does not know that their blood oxygen level is low and continue with their daily activities. According to medical experts, non-regular monitoring of oxygen saturation levels in these cases could cause death also as the drop could be too steep and youngsters would not realise because of their high immunity and health.

The normal oxygen saturation in bloodstream of a healthy person is above 95 per cent, but these cases could display dangerous decline of as less as 40% and would need immediate oxygen support and in critical cases, ventilators as well.

Dr Kapil Zirpe, a member on the city and district Covid-19 task force and head of department, critical care at Ruby Hall Clinic, said that patients with mild and severe symptoms show “Happy Hypoxia”.

“Some patients who are at home also display drastic drop of oxygen levels which is common in this condition,” said Dr Zirpe.

Dr Dnyaneshwar Mote, member of the Pune city Covid task force for Social Action, said that at least 10 per cent of patients showing “Happy Hypoxia” will need critical care.

“This condition is seen in patients with mild symptoms or who are asymptomatic. They may not show symptoms of breathlessness but their SPO2 (blood oxygen saturation) levels are dangerously low. This can worsen the Covid symptoms and damage lungs severely,” said Dr Mote.

He said patients should regularly monitor oxygen level in blood.

“If they notice a drop in oxygen, they must contact their physician immediately and arrange for a bed before symptoms get worse. Patients who are treated in time can recover fast without much lung damage in Covid,” said Dr Mote.

