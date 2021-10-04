Covid: September sees 23% of total vaccinations in Pune since January 2021

September saw the highest number of Covid vaccinations with 23% of the total vaccines administered since the beginning of January this year given in September alone.

Of the total 10.53 million vaccines administered in Pune district, 2.437 million vaccines were dispensed in September alone. Of the 2.437 million vaccines, over a million were administered by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC); 0.452 million by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC); and 0.921 million by Pune rural. According to the district health office, Pune saw its largest vaccination drive in September, fuelled by the steady supply of vaccine and support from public companies in the district.

Pune zilla parishad chief executive officer, Ayush Prasad, said that the massive supply of vaccines from private companies has resulted in a shortage of syringes as most of these companies are only giving vaccines and not syringes. “However, this is a temporary shortage and the state government has permitted the purchase of syringes by the local administration to continue the drive.”

Of the total 10.53 million vaccines administered in Pune district since the beginning of January this year, 4.55 million vaccines were administered by PMC; 1.96 million by PCMC; and 4.02 million by Pune rural. While Pune district has seen a massive vaccination drive which is likely to grow further in October, as of now, 85% have received the first dose while 47% have been fully vaccinated. An estimated 8.34 million are eligible for vaccines. Looking at those above 18 years of age from among the 8.34 million who are eligible for vaccines, 7.16% have got their first dose while 3.37 have been fully vaccinated.

PMC has vaccinated 28,0000 through its vaccine-on-wheels initiative.

As of October 3, the PMC has vaccinated 280,141 beneficiaries at 1,197 different organisations through this initiative. The beneficiaries of the vaccine-on-wheels initiative include the bed-ridden, slum dwellers and “super spreaders” such as essential service providers, elderly homes, UPSC aspirants, those aspiring to study or work abroad, actors, gym employees, sportspersons, the homeless, beggars, third gender and those without identity cards.