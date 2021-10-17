Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Covid: Three blocks in rural Pune account for 50% active cases
pune news

Covid: Three blocks in rural Pune account for 50% active cases

Around 37 of the 73 Covid hotspots demarcated by the district administration to contain the spread of the virus are from these three blocks alone, with 15 in Ambegaon, 10 in Haveli, and 12 in Junnar
As of Saturday, rural Pune accounted for 57% of the total 2,468 active Covid cases reported in the district with Manchar village in Ambegaon reporting the highest number of active cases (80); followed by Wagholi in Haveli (71); Otur in Junnar (44); Awsari Khurd in Ambegaon (43); and Mandavgan Farata in Shirur (38). (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 09:34 PM IST
By Steffy Thevar

While the number of new Covid-19 cases continues to fall, 50% of the active cases reported are from the three blocks of rural Pune alone. Around 37 of the 73 hotspots demarcated by the district administration to contain the spread of the virus are from these three blocks alone, with 15 in Ambegaon, 10 in Haveli, and 12 in Junnar. As of Saturday, rural Pune accounted for 57% of the total 2,468 active cases reported in the district with Manchar village in Ambegaon reporting the highest number of active cases (80); followed by Wagholi in Haveli (71); Otur in Junnar (44); Awsari Khurd in Ambegaon (43); and Mandavgan Farata in Shirur (38). Villages with more than 10 active Covid-19 cases have been listed as hotspots by the district administration.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of the Pune zilla parishad, said, “Although the number of new Covid-19 cases is falling and as a result, commercial activities are reopening, more people are interacting and we have to demarcate these villages as hotspots because the number of active Covid-19 cases is more than 10 and so, we are limiting the movement of people in these villages as they are hotspots so that there is a break in the chain of infection. However, we must also note that we have hundreds of villages under the Pune zilla parishad that have absolutely zero active Covid-19 cases and are absolutely free of the infection currently.”

