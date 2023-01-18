Covid vaccination resumes in PCMC after a gap of over a month

After a gap of over a month, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) resumed Covid vaccination at eight hospitals after vaccine stock was made available on Wednesday.

The vaccination in twin cities was shut down in December due to the non-availability of stock. Covishield has been made available while Covaccine and Corbevax are still not available. At least 500 doses of Covishield were in all eight hospitals.

Laxman Gophane, assistant medical officer of health, PCMC said “In between, there was a shortage of vaccine. Now 500 doses of Covishield are available at Prabhakar Kute Hospital, Akurdi; Talera Hospital, Chinchwad; New Jijamata Hospital, Pimpri; Ahilyadevi Holakar School, old Sangvi; Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Room no 62, Pimpri; New Thergaon Hospital, Thergaon; Ankushrao Landge Hall, Bhosari and Yamunanagar Hospital, Nigdi.”