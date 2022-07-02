Covid-19 still evolving, endemic stage yet to come, say Pune experts

As the rise in Covid cases has gradually stabilised, health department officials noted that the virus is still evolving and the endemic stage is yet to come. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 2,971 new cases and five deaths. The case fatality rate is 1.85 %, according to the state health department.

Dr Nitin Ambadekar, state joint director of health services (procurement cell and hospitals) said,“Pandemic is in the fourth wave right now. But since last week, we can see that the rapidly rising cases in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar have plateaued. Districts like Pune have reported less cases but the overall cases have plateaued. But we will have to see for one more week. If cases remain the same it can be said that we have reached a plateau.”

“We can see that the virus has been transmitting for the last two years. And there is also mutation of the virus. So endemicity is there but we don’t know how many more spurt of cases will be seen in the future. We also have to evaluate the extent of the immunisation,” said Dr Ambadekar.

He added that immunisation must completed by beneficiaries. “Virus mutation happens when there is higher transmission. This can be contained by vaccination. And hence, vaccination should be done to keep beneficiaries safe,” said Dr Ambadekar.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the microbiology department at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital said, “The pandemic right now is at the evolving stage. It has not reached endemicity as of yet. In these spurts of cases, we can see that the BA.2.38 variant is dominant.”

Till the end of June, the total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients in the state was 63. So far, there are 15 cases in Pune, 33 in Mumbai, four each in Nagpur, Thane and Palaghar and three in Raigad according to the state health department.

