CP institutes inquiry after family members of 2 victims allege police misbehaviour

Pune: Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday said he has ordered an inquiry in connection with allegations that the relatives of the deceased in accident case were threatened at Yerawada Police Station. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said he has ordered an inquiry after allegations that the relatives of the deceased in accident case were threatened at Yerawada police station. (HT)

Kumar said prima facie there is no confirmation that any such incident took place.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

However, the police commissioner stated that in case the involvement of any police official or staffers in helping the accused came to the fore then strict action will be initiated against them.

The police commissioner further said that police were awaiting blood samples report and refused to divulge the institution’s name from where the report was being sought.

A 17-year-old son of prominent builder from Pune in a speeding Porsche killed two techies in fatal collision. As the police role in handling entire case come under criticism from political parties and on social media, chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis called up the police commissioner and instructed him to ensure no lapses in the case.

After Monday’s call by Fadnavis, the chief minister also called Kumar on Tuesday and asked for stern action against the minor who was found driving at a speed of 160 km per hour after consuming alcohol.

Kumar added that the accused was driving full speed and was drunk at the time of the accident which according to him was revealed through CCTV camera footage.

Defending the police for invoking stringent sections of the IPC against the accused, Kumar said, “The police had registered an offence under IPC 304 and moved an application before the court that it was a heinous case and the accused be tried as adult. However, both the applications were rejected and the court unfortunately released the accused on bail.

“We have moved an application before the district court requesting to consider the juvenile as an adult going by the heinous nature of the crime and hearing on it is likely to be taken today, ” he said. The police also had registered an offence against two pub owners, two managers, including the father under the Juvenile Justice and Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) as part of strong action against all the accused found involved in the case for their negligence and violation of rules.

Reacting to allegations that the police applied soft sections aimed at allegedly bailing out the accused, he said, “We are ready to discuss with any legal panel which will suggest strong recommendations as per law for prosecuting the accused. Two innocents have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident and we believe in taking strong action. Police are following the law and not under any pressure from any of the quarters.We are publicly inviting all legal experts who can suggest better or stringent recommendations in connection with the case,” he said.

Two techies were killed after they were mowed down by a speeding Porsche driven by a seventeen year son of a prominent builder in Pune on Sunday.