Credai-Pune Metro to conduct mass vaccination drive for construction workers

Credai and Pune Metro have planned a mass Covid-19 vaccination drive for construction labourers across the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) regions, according to office bearers.

The association, which has received support from municipal authorities, will strengthen the vaccination drive that will benefit millions of labourers after getting requisite approvals from the government.

During last year’s lockdown period, the association was involved in several activities including setting up ICU units and oxygen beds in government-run hospitals, distributing rations to the poor and distributing sanitisers, masks and cooked food to the labourers at construction sites.

Apart from that, the association has expressed concerns over the hike in interest rates by several banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), and has said that such a move will further weaken the already struggling real estate sector.

Anil Pharande, president, Credai, said, “With measures like lower interest rates from banks and reduction in stamp duty last year there was some hope for the industry’s revival, but unfortunately, banks have again hiked their interest rates which can have an adverse effect on the sector. There are around 250 allied industries along with millions of labourers dependent on real estate. It should be reconsidered.”

The association has also said that migration of labourers due to the second wave of Covid-19 can spell more trouble as the developers who are struggling to meet the deadlines and commitments need the workers at their sites.

“The real estate sector has just begun to revive and there have been reports of migrants leaving the city due to the fear of another lockdown. We are already providing sanitisation and hygiene measures and medical treatment at the labour camps, but another migration will prove uncertain for the revival of the sector,” said Pharande.