Credit Suisse vice-president killed in drink-drive accident in Pune

Pune: Credit Suisse vice-president Ankur Khandelwal, a resident of Kumar Primrose society in Kharadi, was killed after being hit by a car allegedly driven by a man in an inebriated condition, early morning of March 7
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:29 PM IST

Pune: Credit Suisse vice-president Ankur Khandelwal, a resident of Kumar Primrose society in Kharadi, was killed after being hit by a car allegedly driven by a man in an inebriated condition, early morning of March 7. Based on a complaint filed by his wife Roshni Khandelwal (35), an FIR has been registered against the accused identified as Jovinson James.

Khandelwal succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Columbia Asia hospital. James (30) of Sita Residency in Akurdi, who was arrested by the Chandannagar police, has been released on bail.

According to the police, the accident took place around 12.20 am when the deceased, his wife and their nine-year-old son had gone to see off a friend’s family around midnight. “We were standing on the footpath in front of Forest County Society when a speeding red Volkswagon having number MH 01 AY9956 came from Ganga Constella side and hit my husband. Ankur came under the wheels of the car and was grievously injured. The driver James was drunk,” the FIR states.

According to the FIR, Ankur got sandwiched between the car and a compound wall of Kumar Primrose society. A fencing wall of the housing society crashed due to the impact of the car dash. Roshni also sustained injuries on her hand. Ankur was rushed to Columbia hospital in the car of their society’s secretary Monaksha Shah. However, he succumbed to the injuries.

The police recorded the statement of Roshni at the hospital and arrested James. He was charged for offences under Sections 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to five hundred rupees, or with both ), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees ) and Motor Vehicle Act Sections 184 (driving dangerously), 185 (driving in an inebriated condition), 119 (violating traffic safety signs), 177 (contravention of motor vehicle rules and 279 of the Indian Penal Code, individuals driving or riding a vehicle on any public ways in a rash or negligent manner that endangers human life or is most likely to injure other people will be punished by law. The punishment for the same is imprisonment up to six months, a penalty of 1m000, or both, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, he was released on bail later. Cops said that more charges will be added against him for the death of Khandelwal.

Meanwhile, Kharadi residents, relatives and friends of the deceased Ankur, have launched a public campaign on social media with hashtag#justiceforankurkhandelwal. After coming under sharp criticism on the social media, ID Medical, the employer of accused James, sent him on gardening leave.

“ID Medical is deeply saddened by this incident and our condolences are with the family, friends and community. We are actively supporting the police investigation whilst also carrying out our own internal investigation. The employee involved has been placed on gardening leave,” the company tweeted.

Deepak Patil, president, Kharadi Housing Society Association, said, “The accused driver is out on bail and we want stringent sections to be invoked against him.”

DCP (Zone IV) Pankaj Deshmukh said, “We will find out what exactly is the culpability of the driver and accordingly action will be taken.” The citizens of the area have also organised a candle march in the evening to press for stringent charges against the accused.

