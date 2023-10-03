Creepers, climbers hinder PMC from razing dilapidated wadas

PUNE: While the tenants of Pune’s dilapidated wadas had already been resisting the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) efforts to demolish them, there is now another hurdle, albeit unlikely, in the path of razing these archaic structures — the greens that have taken roots into the cracks and gaps of the old structures and around them.

Greens that have taken roots into the cracks and gaps of dilapidated wadas and around them have left PMC to seek permission of authorities before razing these archaic structures. (KALPESH NUKTE/HT)

In April 2023, the PMC had appointed an agency to survey the wadas – located mostly in the peth (central) areas of the city – and so far, it has completed surveying around 235 wadas. According to the survey, 140 wadas fall in the C1 or ‘very dangerous’ category, 72 out of which have been demolished so far. The remaining 68 out of the 140 C1 category wadas are either stuck in litigation, or resistance from the tenants, or because of the presence of trees around them. Of the 68 wadas, the PMC is facing opposition from tenants in 20 wadas; tenants in 10 wadas have agreed to demolish the wadas on their own; whereas four wadas are mired in legal disputes. In five out of the 68 wadas – Budhwarpeth (1), Bhavani peth (2), Mangalwar peth (1) and Kasba peth (1) – trees on the premises are posing a problem. Apart from the 140 C1 category wadas; there are wadas in the C2 or ‘requiring repairs with evacuation’ category; and wadas in the C3 or ‘requiring repairs without evacuation’ category.

Pravin Shende, executive engineer, PMC, said, “The C1 category wadas are considered dangerous, and the PMC takes action to demolish them. In some cases, we even require police protection to carry out the demolition. Every year, the PMC issues notices and urges people to demolish the dilapidated structures, including the wadas. Thereafter, specific notices are served to the C1 category wadas.”

“In this survey, in case of five wadas, we found trees on the premises. As per municipal law, we have to take proper permission from the tree authority of the PMC. We have written to the tree authority and garden department, and sought permission to cut the trees. After getting permission, we will demolish the dangerous wadas,” Shende said.

Ashok Ghorpade, chief superintendent of the PMC garden department, said, “As per the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation Of Trees Act 1975, Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation Of Trees Rules 2009, and Amendment 2013 and 2021, it is compulsory to take permission for trimming or cutting trees. Normally, we receive applications from individuals or developers, government, semi-government, and private establishments to cut trees or trim branches. We visit the spot and provide permission based on the circumstances. However, this is the first time that the PMC building permission department needs permission to cut the trees inside the wadas before demolishing them.”

Wadas are a unique and historical characteristic of Pune. They are two or three-storeyed structures, mostly located in the heart of the city, with a square or rectangular shape and a courtyard at the centre. The wada culture was introduced in Pune during Maratha rule.

