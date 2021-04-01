Home / Cities / Pune News / Cricket betting ring: Four more in Pimpri-Chinchwad police net
pune news

Cricket betting ring: Four more in Pimpri-Chinchwad police net

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested four more bookies on Thursday, including a software developer, for allegedly running a cricket betting operation during the India-England cricket match
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 09:53 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested four more bookies on Thursday, including a software developer, for allegedly running a cricket betting operation during the India-England cricket match. On March 27, at least 33 were arrested and later remanded to judicial custody in a cricket betting case.

The four arrested have been identified as Chetan Jagdish Dawar (27), a resident of Hivrenagar in Nagpur; Bipinkumar Manilal Tanna (52), a resident of Andheri (West) in Mumbai; Rahul Ajay Sakhla (27), a resident of Andheri, Mumbai; and Ajay Vasant Shah (44), a resident of Goregaon (West) in Mumbai.

The four were remanded to police custody until April 6 by a court in Vagaon Maval.

“We cannot deny their link with international betting rackets. They were found in various locations as due to Covid rules, they could not enter the location as rightful viewers. The participants are generally people from the middle and upper-middle class,” said Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Five among the total 37 people arrested in the case have also tested positive for Covid, according to Prakash.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 held for misusing customers’ documents to secure vehicle loans in their names

PMPML bus stand at Shivajinagar turns into autorickshaw stand

Ashish Lele is new director at NCL Pune

Riverfront development project: PMC starts work on 4km Bund Garden to Sangamwadi bridge stretch

The investigation is led by assistant commissioner of police Prashant Amrutkar of crime-1 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

“Besides these people, we have identified 25 others who dealt with login IDs and passwords of 13 applications that were used by the accused. We are also investigating local aspects of the ring,” said Prakash.

Of the total 37 people arrested, eight have previous betting-related cases, including Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), in various parts of the country.

During the arrest of the four, the officials of unit four of the Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch team recovered four mobile phones with data related to betting and a computer with the source code of the application used for accepting bets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP