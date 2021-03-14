Cricket competition to help needy in Pune

In a bid to encourage youth and help the needy in the tough Covid-19 times, a cricket competition was organised by the Madat Pratishthan last week in Pune.

Sachin Mujumle, president of the organization on behalf of his birthday distributed cash prizes and ration kits to below poverty line people.

“Every year we used to celebrate my birthday in grand style and financially helped an orphanage or some NGOs who are doing good work for the society. This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I wanted to do something different and encourage our youth to take the responsibility. So, we decided to hold a cricket competition on a local level and the funds which I was going to use to celebrate my birthday was used for this competition. We gave cash prizes to the winning teams and players, who also come from various areas and backgrounds in Pune. Also, ration kits were distributed by our organisation,” said Mujumle.

Atul Namekar one of the residents of Shukrwar peth who participated in the cricket competition said, “It is a good decision to cancel the birthday celebrations and instead use the funds for some social cause. It was the only event which had sports activity and a noble cause to help the needy ones.”