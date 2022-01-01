Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Crime branch woman PI dies by suicide in Pune
pune news

Crime branch woman PI dies by suicide in Pune

Police inspector (PI) Shilpa Chavan posted at the Social Security Cell (SSC) of Pune crime branch died by suicide at her residence in Vishrantwadi on Friday morning by hanging herself to the roof with a dupatta
Police inspector (PI) Shilpa Chavan posted at the Social Security Cell (SSC) of Pune crime branch died by suicide at her residence in Vishrantwadi on Friday morning by hanging herself to the roof with a dupatta. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Jan 01, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: Police inspector (PI) Shilpa Chavan posted at the Social Security Cell (SSC) of Pune crime branch died by suicide at her residence in Vishrantwadi on Friday morning by hanging herself to the roof with a dupatta.

A police team had to break open the main door of the house after numerous phone calls to Chavan were unanswered. According to the police, she was found hanging to the ceiling. The Vishrantwadi police have lodged an accidental death case related to suicide and investigation is on.

According to the police, Shilpa is survived by her son who was at her native village at the time of the incident. Also, nobody else was present in the room at the time of the incident. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, investigators said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP