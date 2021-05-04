Crowds, vendors on footpath outside Market Yard defy Covid norms

Even though Market Yard authorities have applied various restrictions within the premises, huge crowds continue to gather outside the gate, as vendors gather to sell vegetables.

When HT visited Market Yard, it came across two contrasting scenes – a sea of people gathering near hawkers in front of gate number 1; and covering once you enter inside the market, there are fewer traders and customers.

Market Yard is closing one access lane every day.

“The huge numbers of hawkers sitting on Shivneri road footpath are putting us on the back foot, even after implementing curbs. From Wednesday, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), municipal commissioner and Pune Police are going to conduct inquiries about hawkers who have encroached on this footpath,” said Madhukant Garad, administrator and secretary, APMC, Market Yard, Gultekdi Pune.

In the past as well, APMC have tried to bar hawkers from standing on the footpath.

“There are many who are from the Pardhi community who to fight if you conduct an inquiry,” Garad added.

Within the premises, a huge crowd gathers on Monday and Friday, with Market Yard closed on the weekends.

“Tuesday to Thursday there is a very decent crowd in Market Yard, with 50 per cent shops closed and all rules followed. Only on Monday and Friday social distancing norms are not followed by the buyers,” said Rupesh Paygude, who runs a vegetable retail shop in Warje.

Vegetable vendor Sanjay Dhote, who was standing on the footpath said, “APMC should have allowed us to stand inside then on the footpath. Where should we go to sell the vegetables, if not on the footpath.”

Since April 20, Market Yard has not allowed hawkers within the premises.